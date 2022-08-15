Preliminary consultations on PEV Scheme

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The Ministry of Employment Productivity and Industrial Relations received a courtesy call from Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for preliminary consultations on the proposed Pacific Engagement Visa Scheme.

Permanent Secretary Osea Cawaru welcomed the team and also acknowledged the continued support of the Australian Government.

The DFAT contingent led by Nic Johnson, Director Pacific Integration Services under the Office of the Pacific highlighted the purpose and objectives of the PEV where Australia greatly values its historical, political, economic, development, security, and people-to-people ties with the Pacific Islands.

The Australian Government has announced the introduction of a new PEV, recognising the role that Pacific Islanders play in shaping Australian culture and society.

The PEV program is expected to commence on 1 July 2023.