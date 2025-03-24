PRB submits proposal for major housing expansion

The Public Rental Board has submitted its financial proposal for the Lagilagi Estate in Raiwaqa to build more homes.

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba indicates the possibility of constructing more than 800 flats at the estate.

However, he says this will depend on the government; if it is willing to cater to the financial requests of the PRB.

Naleba says the annual demand for housing stands at 1,600 units, and the board is hopeful that it can be met in the 2025-2026 National Budget.

“It’s a challenge for us. One, we must know that we need this num-ber of houses, 1,600, to supply, you know, to meet the demands. And then again, we have this demand that has already been there, the gap, which is another, which is more than 10,000.”

Naleba stresses this proposal will accommodate low-income earners from the informal settlements of Wailea and Jittu as well as residents of the Nabua Muslim League, who were notified of their evacuation last year.

