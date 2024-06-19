Prasad warns poultry companies against abusing government protection

A stern warning has been issued for major poultry companies in the country not to abuse the protection that the government has provided for them.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad highlighted this as complaints about chicken prices mount.

Prasad says poultry companies are the most protected, with the government providing them with 42 percent duty protection.

He says the government is restricting imports of chicken to ensure local producers become more efficient, but he warns that if these producers are only focusing on making profits, the government will have to take action.

“If we find, and we have told the producers very clearly, that if we feel that despite all this protection, despite all the support that the government is giving, these producers are charging prices that are unreasonable and that they are only focusing on increasing their profit, then the government will have no option but to consider other alternatives.”.

Prasad says that in the meantime, they hope suppliers will take heed of the message from the government.

He says the government wants to build an industry that is efficient and effective and one that delivers products at a price that is reasonable for the people.

The Finance Minister also sent out a similar warning to other sectors that are seemingly taking advantage of the protections the government has provided for them.

Meanwhile, Prasad also warns unscrupulous traders who prey on the vulnerabilities of consumers, stating that the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has been tasked with heightening monitoring.