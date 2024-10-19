Prasad to represent Fiji at Miss Earth 2024

Miss Fiji Earth 2024, Ashlin Alveena Prasad [Source: Supplied]

Eighteen-year-old Ashlin Alveena Prasad is set to represent Fiji at the Miss Earth 2024 pageant, scheduled to take place in Okada, Manila, Philippines.

Prasad will showcase Fiji’s commitment to environmental sustainability on the global stage, bringing attention to critical issues such as soil regeneration and sustainable practices.

As an emerging environmental advocate, she has already made her mark through various initiatives, including beach clean-up campaigns and community projects aimed at raising awareness about sustainable living.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says she is honoured to represent Fiji on the global stage at Miss Earth 2024 and this is a unique platform that will allows her to share Fiji’s beauty and its environmental challenges while advocating for soil regeneration and sustainability.

Miss Earth is one of the largest international beauty pageants, with a core focus on promoting environmental awareness and action.

The grand finals will be held on November 9th.