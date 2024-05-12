Prasad salutes women for their bravery

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has paid tribute to all women in Fiji.

Prasad says women endured a lot of struggles and made sacrifices during the Girmit era, but their bravery stood out.

Speaking at the Girmit Day celebrations, Prasad stresses that our grandmothers and mothers played a huge role in preserving our culture, tradition and language.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to wish all mothers a very happy Mother’s Day. A Mother’s Day that will recognize, will remind all our women of the struggles that we still continue with to provide them with the dignity and respect in their homes, in our communities and in our country.”

Mother’s Day will be celebrated throughout the country today.