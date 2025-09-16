Prasad rejects claims government driving Indo-Fijians abroad

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has rejected claims that the current government is pushing Indo-Fijians to leave, calling migration a long-standing trend.

Speaking in Parliament, Professor Prasad cited official figures to dispel what he called a “myth and misinformation” being spread by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu through his social media posts.

He adds that migration has been consistent over the years, with thousands leaving annually.

Last year, over 22,000 people left Fiji following the reopening of opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.

The Deputy Prime Minister says that such claims are irresponsible and could fuel racial conflict.

“So who was in government? 126,000 people left in 2016. Who was in government in 2017? 127,000 people left. Was the Bainimarama government chasing people away at that time? This is what the leader of the Opposition is trying to say. This is what he’s trying to say.”

Professor Prasad adds that as of September 2024, migration numbers have declined to 15,584.

However, Opposition MP Jone Usamate defended the Opposition, saying they have the right to freedom of speech and can express their views.

“Seventy-five percent of that was an attack on the leader of the Opposition’s freedom of speech to express his opinion. Freedom of speech is a fundamental right. In this House, we have the right to tell the people of this country what’s going on.”

Professor Prasad has urged the Opposition to withdraw the post, saying it is misleading and could create unnecessary tension.

