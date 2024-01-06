Prasad pays tribute to late Vinod Patel

National Federation Party Leader and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad [left] with late Vinod Patel [Source: NFP/Facebook]

National Federation Party Leader and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has described late Vinod Shankarbhai Patel as a stalwart of democracy, truth, justice, care and compassion.

He emphasizes Patel’s commitment to national interests.

Prof Prasad says that the passing of the esteemed business tycoon at Aspen Lautoka Hospital on Friday night signifies the end of an era for Fiji.

He highlights that Patel, a devoted member of the National Federation Party for over 60 years played key roles including an eight-year tenure as Mayor of Ba and seven years as a Member of Parliament from 1992 to 1999.

Serving as the Party’s Treasurer for 18 years and as a Trustee from April 2000 until his passing, Patel made lasting contributions to the political landscape.

Prof Prasad states that beyond politics, Patel’s and concern for the people were evident in his extensive social and charitable work.

He adds that as a close ally of former NFP Leader Justice Jai Ram Reddy, Patel’s resilience shone through challenging times, enduring harassment and incarceration as a strong supporter of the NFP-FLP Coalition government post the 1987 coups.

Patel’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday at Vinod Patel Park in Ba Town followed by cremation at Varoko Crematorium.