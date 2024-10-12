Prasad outlines NFP convention’s agenda

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad has outlined NFP’s annual convention agenda, which will begin with the party’s Annual General Meeting in Sigatoka today.

Prasad says the AGM will follow its regular agenda, including the election of office bearers, presentation of activity reports, and the financial report.

However, Prasad emphasizes that the convention goes beyond internal party matters.

He adds the gathering is expected to draw 700 to 800 attendees from across the country, offering a platform not only for leadership elections but also for public dialogue on key national issues.

“So it is NFP history, has always been of annual general meetings, as per our constitution, as well as in our convention where we provide the opportunity for different branches, members from different areas throughout the country to be able to join each other and not only talk about issues but also meet and greet.”

Prasad adds Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will be the keynote speaker.

This is historic because it will be the first time that the nation’s PM will be the chief guest at the party’s convention.