Prasad calls for stronger collaboration

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad stresses the critical relationship between research and government policy, highlighting the need for an open dialogue between policymakers and the academic community.

Prasad states that the interface between research and policy is crucial for effective governance.

He says it is essential for the government to create an environment conducive to collaboration.

“We as policy makers, we need to provide the space, the data, the freedom for our academics, for our researchers, to be able to talk about government policy, criticize government policy, and be part of government policy making.”

Prasad also highlights the importance of allowing researchers to critically assess and discuss government policies.