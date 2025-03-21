Prasad calls for international recognition of Girmit history

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad is calling for an international day to recognize the history and struggles of indentured Indian laborers, or girmitya, urging global acknowledgment of their sacrifices and suffering.

Addressing the “Interdisciplinary Perspective on the Indian Diaspora: The Way Forward” conference at the University of Calcutta remotely Professor Prasad highlighted the deep scars left by the indenture system.

Professor Prasad described the brutal conditions under which Indians were taken to British colonies.

Professor Prasad praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent commitment to preserving Girmit history through research, film, and education but urged for an even greater effort.

He says the time for an International Day on Girmit has arrived and is encouraging countries to collectively work on this proposal within the United Nations framework.

Professor Prasad says that Fiji and India’s relationship had strengthened under the current Fijian government, highlighting high-level engagements and collaborations in health, education, and trade.

