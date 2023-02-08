Prasad calls for global action to reduce carbon footprint

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Government of India stands ready to assist Fiji in its energy transition with the transfer of technology to improve energy efficiency, develop more renewable energy sources and build climate-smart infrastructure.

This was part of the discussions between the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad and India’s Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri.

During the discussions, Prasad made an urgent call for global action on decarburization if the world is to genuinely fight issues like climate change which is having a devastating impact on the lives and livelihoods of people in small developing island countries like Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In addition, he called on developed countries to support affordable technology transfer.

Minister Puri has assured India’s support towards the housing sector with a focus on smart low-cost construction technology and the potential involvement of the Indian private sector in any future housing public-private partnership projects in Fiji.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Deputy Prime Minister also participated in a high-level ministerial session on Strategies for a sustainable and decarbonized future.

Prasad will be travelling to Delhi tomorrow and will have several high-level bilateral engagements with the Indian External Affairs Minister Doctor Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs Doctor Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Minister is also expected to meet India’s Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman.