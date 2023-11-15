Power outage and intensifying wind in Nadi

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

As Tropical Cyclone Mal tracks closer to the country, certain areas in Nadi are experiencing power outage.

This is occurring as the wind has intensified in Malolo, Mamanuca, and Yasawa Groups.

FBC News has also received reports of heavy rain in parts of the Western Division.

Lalita Naicker of Waqadra in Nadi says the power went out around 11.

Some residents in Votualevu are also without electricity.

Naicker says rain and wind have started to pick up in Nadi.

Meanwhile, in Seaqaqa winds picked up in the last hour, however resident Imtiaz Ali says it is very humid.

Ali says there is no rain.