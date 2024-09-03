Power outage affects Central Viti Levu

People living in Suva – Nausori corridor are experiencing a power outage.

This has been confirmed by the Energy Fiji Limited.

According to EFL they received a report of someone cutting a tree in Waibau that accidently fell on the 132,000volts transmission line.

Therefore it has disrupted the evacuation of power supply from the Wailoa Hydro Electric Power Station to the Cunningham Road Zone Substation in Suva.

EFL teams are on their way to remove this fallen tree off the transmission line, before the line is re-energized.

According to EFL whilst the teams are in the process of restoring supply to the affected areas via the Kinoya Power Station, it will take time to restore the Central Division fully.