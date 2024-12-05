Potholes pose major risk to commuters

A significant number of roads in the Suva-Nausori Corridor have recently become a network of potholes, posing growing risks to both pedestrians and drivers.

The roads serve as an important link for commuters, but the danger they pose to the safety and security of people continues to increase day by day.

The residents have voiced concerns, saying that the potholes have not just caused damage to drivers but also created hazards for pedestrians.

61-year-old taxi driver, Tevita Lako says the situation has caused a lot of damage and created a loss for public service vehicle drivers who frequent these roads.

“The pothole, it is just like a pit for lovo. We even get to choose which pothole to drive on in some places. A lot of times, the cars we drive sustain damages due to the potholes.”

57-year-old taxi driver, Savenaca Tabilai has even suggested the swift transition of duties from contractors back to the Public Works Department due to the quantity and quality of work undertaken on the improvement of roads.

“PWD would be able to cover a lot of areas in a day or a week, unlike the contractors who take quite a long time to cover an area.”

The delays in the upgrade of roads have been partly due to challenges in securing the necessary materials to resume with the long-awaited improvement of roads.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the resealing of potholes on the roads has started as they have received an additional supply of bitumen.

“Yes, there was an issue with bitumen, but we have resolved that with a supplier … and that should be on the way to resolution.”

The government strives to ensure that funds are used efficiently to address the deteriorating condition of roads for the safety and security of every Fijian.