Positive progress on national rehab facility

The plan to establish a rehabilitation facility for drug users in the country is looking positive.

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu reveals this, stating that discussions are still ongoing.

Dr. Lalabalavu says the talks have not been limited to the government, as they are pursuing discussions with partners.

“As it is, we are looking into the establishment of a rehab facility. We are speaking with our development partners, and we are speaking with our government. And leading the discussion are the stakeholders, our staff at St. Giles, and we are getting positive feedback on the establishment of a rehab.”



Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu

The Minister emphasizes the urgent need to establish the center given Fiji’s drug use problem.

“Look, our drug issue in Fiji is of major concern. Not only to the Ministry of Health, but it should be of major concern to the whole of Fiji. It’s not something that just happened recently. This is something that has progressively accumulated; the issue has accumulated throughout the years. And now we are dealing with the situation.”

Dr. Lalabalavu says drugs are a problem for the nation now, and the ministry and government are doing all they can to put a stop to it.

He says the establishment of a rehabilitation center represents a crucial step towards providing the necessary support and resources to combat addiction and promote recovery across the nation.