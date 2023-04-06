Positive attitude noted on Koro Island

[Source: File]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center has noted that people on Koro Island are now reporting cases to police when compared to before.

The FWCC says this is evident in the number of criminal cases being reported to the police and relevant authorities, including the FWCC.

It says that 52 different crimes have been reported on Koro Island, including cases of domestic violence, defilement, and child pregnancy.

The FWCC says that since 2017, they have been collaborating with the Koro Island crime prevention community to provide community training on gender, human rights, eliminating violence against women and girls, child rape, and child abuse.

FWCC Senior Counselor and Community Educator Lavenia Tuitabu’s reports show that community members are gradually dismantling the culture of silence when these cases occur.