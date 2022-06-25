Unity Fiji is SODELPA’s coalition partner of choice: Gavoka

Viliame Gavoka, speaking at the SODELPA party’s AGM in Sigatoka.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party revealed today that it’s expected to sign an MOU with the Unity Fiji Party on the 4th of next month.

While speaking at the party’s AGM in Sigatoka, party leader Viliame Gavoka confirmed that Savenaca Narube’s party will be its only coalition partner of choice during this election cycle.

Gavoka says this means they will be sharing resources and will be campaigning together while still maintaining their respective identities as political parties.

The AGM continues in Sila Village, Cuvu in Nadroga.