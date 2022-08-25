Unfortunate choice of words: Rabuka

Warid’s statement, which referred to Indo-Fijians as "visitors" “who aren’t going back anytime soon” has since been removed from the party's Facebook page.

Sitiveni Rabuka and his party The People’s Alliance are yet to provide information on what it has done to discipline its provisional candidate Liliana Warid for recently making a racist statement about the indo-Fijian community.

Although Rabuka has given a lengthy internally conducted a video interview on the events that transpired after the controversial statement was posted on the party’s Facebook page, he is not saying anything about how he and his party are going to deal with Warid or any other party member that may make racist comments in the future.

Back on Fijian shores after his US tour, Rabuka quickly jumped into damage control mode downplaying Warid’s racist comments as an “unfortunate choice of words”.

“My theory is that I do not leave anyone behind. I command, as a commander, I look after every member of my unit and in this case, one of them was under attack. It was my responsibility to look after her and make sure that she was properly looked after and dealt with.”

But the backlash has not stopped with many slamming the People Alliance and its partner the National Federation Party for trying to downplay Warid’s racist comments, which even The Fiji times refused to publish.

But despite the massive setback for the party, Rabuka has disregarded all calls to discipline Warid, even from those within the party, who want to get rid of Warid because they believe she has become a liability.