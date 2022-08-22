SODELPA to make executive appointments

[File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s Special General Meeting will convene next month to elect its Party President and Vice Presidents.

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru confirmed that the position of President is currently vacant after Ratu Epenisa Cakobau’s terms expired.

Duru says the party could not elect a new president when it hosted its AGM in Sigatoka earlier this year, but board members have agreed to make the appointment next month.

He says Ratu Epenisa has shown interest in contesting the position again.

Meanwhile, there will be three appointments for Vice Presidents.

One of these positions was left vacant after George Shiu Raj abandoned the party for the National Federation Party, where he was named as one of the provisional candidates earlier this month.

Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu who was also a Vice President of SODELPA, resigned from the position last year, citing disappointment with the state of the party at the time.

Ro Teimumu Kepa, who was the third Vice President, has not had her term renewed.

SODELPA will hold its Special General Meeting on September 9th.