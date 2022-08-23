Saneem awaits FLP's response

[File Photo]

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says he is awaiting a response from the Fiji Labor Party on the investigation into a complaint against the party.

This is in regards to the complaint lodged by a Fijian residing in New Zealand, Shailendra Raju that the party had failed to issue a receipt for his donation of NZD $13,000.

However, on Sunday, Raju posted on his Facebook page that FLP Auckland Branch Secretary, Satish Chand had provided him with the receipt after five months.

Article continues after advertisement

Raju then referred the receipt to the Supervisor of Elections.

Saneem says they are still investigating the complaint and will make a decision soon.

Questions have also been sent to FLP regarding the matter.