Raju refutes FLP claims

Mahendra Chaudhry [left] and Shailendra Raju [Source: Facebook]

Shailendra Raju, a Fijian residing in New Zealand has refuted the claims made by the Fiji Labour Party that he did not take up the receipt matter directly with the party.

This is in regard to Raju lodging a complaint with the Fijian Elections Office that the party had failed to issue a receipt for his NZD$1,300 dollar donation to the Fiji Labour Party on March 26, 2022.

Raju says he had raised the issue with party officials in New Zealand but they were not “receptive”, hence the decision to raise the matter with the FEO.

Labour leader, Mahendra Chaudhry says Raju was among nine supporters in Auckland who collectively raised FJD$13, 705.07 in April this year.

He says the sum collected was remitted to the party’s bank account and a receipt, dated April 13th, 2022 was issued on the same day with details of donors attached to it.

Raju posted on his Facebook page on August 21st, that he had finally received his receipt, five months after making the donation.

Meanwhile, Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says he will issue a statement soon on the matter.