NFP has complied says Registrar

The Registrar of Political Parties says the National Federation Party has complied with the directives to submit Audited Financial Statements for 2018.

This is after it was found that the earlier report submitted by the NFP to the Registrar failed to comply with the law.

Mohammed Saneem says it has been noted that the Auditor, Messrs. Naiveli & Co. have issued a qualified report for the 2018 Financial Statements highlighting that they were not able to carry out satisfactory audit verification’ of the recording of income from fundraising and donations.

Saneem adds that the Auditor also states that there was a significant amount of cheque withdrawals which lacked sufficient independent source documents as satisfactory audit evidence.

The Registrar will make further enquiries on the same in the coming week.