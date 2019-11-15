Independent expertise to vet applications for SODELPA’s top posts

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga has confirmed that they will outsource independent panel members to facilitate the recruitment process of the party’s top positions.

Duituturaga also confirmed that seven applications were received for the party’s Deputy Leader position whereas five applied for the Party Leader post.

Duituturaga says the successful candidates will be made known during the party’s Annual General Meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

“The working committee and our team have been looking at the process again and there’s a couple of variations. Today, the Management Board agreed to outsource the management of the interviews but at the end of the day, the Management Board will decide. So, its embracing independent expertise and Vanua assessment.”

Aseri Radrodro, Ro Filipe Tuisawau and Pio Tabaiwalu are the three party members confirmed to have applied for both the positions among Sitiveni Rabuka vying for the party leader.

Applicants for Deputy Leader are Lynda Tabuya, Filimoni Vosarogo, Aseri Radrodro, Pio Tabaiwalu, Mosese Bulitavu and Niko Nawaikula.

Meanwhile, she highlighted that the party will have another management board meeting mid-October where the constitution review committee is expected to table a report on issues identified during the review and from the oral or online submissions.

This will set a platform for the qualified drafters which the party will hire to review the constitution and to be presented during the party’s AGM scheduled on the 28th of November.