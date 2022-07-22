Former Military man joins Unity Fiji

The Unity Fiji has announced Ratu Ifereimi Buaserau as its new provisional candidate.

Ratu Buaserau is a former military man currently completing his master’s degree at the University of the South Pacific.

The other two new provisional candidates include Ratu Ilisoni Naiteqe and Ratu Jale Silimaibau.

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube says they are pleased that the young chiefs of the Vanua have chosen to stand as candidates for the party.

This announcement takes the total number of approved members to 44.

Narube says they will be announcing 11 other candidates in the coming days.