FijiFirst launches website, candidate application opens

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst has officially launched its new website ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking at the launch, General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum also announced that they have opened applications for interested candidates from today.

Sayed-Khaiyum says, with regard to the website, it will have testimonials from members of the public regarding the functioning of the party.

“This will be a very live website; it’s not going to be a static website.” We will constantly be improving the site and we’ll also be putting up a lot more information at least once every two or three days.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that supporters can access information on how they can donate to the party.

He says FijiFirst will remain transparent when it comes to donations.

“We don’t do fundraising like having dinner and far flying countries and kaji and extra because that in fact bypasses the laws that are in existence and that is to be accountable. As you can see as far as our page is concern you can donate as low as $5, you have your own phone numbers so you can donate via M-PAiSA, you can trace who the owner of the phone is that’s in terms of accountability.”

Sayed-Khiayum also stated the website outlines who can and cannot donate.

He says FijiFirst has only two authorized persons to receive money from donors as they are the only ones who will produce a receipt.

The party has offices in Suva, Ba, Lautoka, Labasa, and Nadi, and they plan to open branches in Sigatoka and Nasinu soon.

For those intending to apply as provisional candidates for FijiFirst, Sayed-Khaiyum says they have set strict conditions.

He says FijiFirst believes in action to better the lives of all Fijians and an environment that is inclusive and safe for all Fijians.

The Party General Secretary says FijiFirst has achieved much in a short period and they want to continue on this legacy.

Application will close on July 13th.