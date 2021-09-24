854 Election Day venues

There will be 1,437 polling venues for the next General Elections.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says out of these 583 will be pre-poll venues and 854 are Election Day venues.

He adds there can be more than one polling station at each venue.

“Although the number of polling venues is 1437, we will be looking at close to 2100 plus polling stations on elections day. So the numbers in terms of polling stations are decided once voter registration closes and that’s on writ day.”

He says they will be doing venue assessments at least three times before the 26th of May 2022 and will publish the list before the Elections.

Saneem says they will also hold consultations on polling venues with the political parties adding the first round of consultations took place in June.

He adds Elections could be held anytime between the 9th of July 2022 and 9th January 2023.