Policy revision aims to bridge the gap

Fiji has taken the lead in advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities.

This was emphasized by the Executive Director of the National Council of Persons with Disabilities, Lemeki Cagialau.

Cagilau says that the ongoing revision of the policy aims to bridge the gap, ensuring equal opportunities for people with disabilities.

“Since Fiji has ratified the convention, we need to bridge those gaps so that persons with disabilities can also have equal opportunities in accessing services and anything in life in Fiji.”



Executive Director of the National Council of Persons with Disabilities, Lemeki Cagialau

Cagialau says the nationwide consultation that the NCPD is undertaking aims to actively engage and gather feedback from key stakeholders towards the draft National Disability Policy of Fiji 2024-2033.

“For us, we are so thankful that Fiji, compared to other small Pacific nations, has really taken the lead role in advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities. So that is why we need to review this policy so that it is all in line with those regional and international commitments so that persons with disabilities can also level up to that level.”



National Council of Persons with Disabilities member, Nafi Bai

Meanwhile, member Nafi Bai commends the council and organizations for addressing the daily needs of persons with disabilities in the consultation.

“I would just like to take my hats off to the council and also organizations for persons with disabilities for putting that effort into making this consultation a positive one, to hear both the advantages and disadvantages, and also to highlight the fact that persons with disabilities needs are met on a daily basis.”.

Fiji’s dedication to the rights of persons with disabilities is evident in the collaborative approach of government bodies, disability organizations, and service providers during the ongoing consultation for the National Disability Policy.