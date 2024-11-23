Policy review will help tackle rising pornography cases

Existing policy frameworks and legislation need to be reviewed to effectively combat the rising cases of pornography.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica says the review will ensure that current laws are adequate in addressing the evolving challenges posed by pornography.

He adds the key priority of the Anti-pornography Taskforce is to address the impact of pornography on children and sexual exploitation.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica says they are concerned with an increase in online abuse and exploitation cases.

“Our role is to really look at what’s happening in the country regarding pornography and try and shape rules and regulations to ensure that we try and manage and curb the expensive nature of pornography, particularly in terms of how it deals with children.”

Kamikamica adds the task force has already held two meetings and is determined to find ways to address the ongoing issue.