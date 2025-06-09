Police Viber investigation enters phase two

The first phase of the police investigation into the verification of the Viber messages has been completed. Police say the inquiry has now moved into its second stage.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa said the initial phase focused on digital forensic analysis. This involved mobile phones used by the implicated officers.

He said investigators used internationally recognised forensic tools. Foreign law enforcement partners provided technical support.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Waqa said the investigation was now in its second phase.

This stage will involve enquiries with financial institutions and service providers.

He said the case remains complex. Several local and international agencies are involved.

He addressed concerns over delays in obtaining a statement from an overseas witness. ACP Waqa said the delay was due to jurisdictional compliance requirements.

These must be met before a Fiji Police officer can travel to Australia. He said the proposed timeline was the first week of January 2026.

ACP Waqa confirmed ongoing liaison between the Commissioners of the Fiji Police Force and the Australian Federal Police.

The Viber messages surfaced last month and prompted a multi-agency investigation. Police are first verifying the authenticity of the messages.

Investigators will then examine the financial trail linked to the allegations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.