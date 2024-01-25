Police urges public vigilance amidst flood alerts

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is urging Fijians to continue listening to advisories and news bulletins and take all necessary safety precautions.

Assistant Commissioner of Police—Operations, ACP Livai Driu, is calling on Fijians to take heed of the weather and safety advisories.

ACP Driu says accidents and loss of life can be avoided if weather and safety advisories are taken seriously.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Police Force is concerned with the safety of children enjoying the last few days of their school holidays and therefore calls on parents to ensure children remain indoors and not play in flooded areas.

Police teams are on standby, and members of the public are urged to contact their Divisional Command Centers or Divisional Police Commanders for assistance.

Western Command – 9905 457

DPC West – 890 1667

Northern Command Centre – 9905 722

DPC North – 9904 902

Southern Command Centre – 9905 529

DPC South – 9905 614

Eastern Command Centre – 9905 563

DPC East – 899 1113

Central Command Centre – 8932 875

DPC Central – 895 0751