Police to meet nightclub operators

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police will be meeting with nightclub operators to tighten security measures so as not to allow minors into their premises.

Police Chief Operations Officer ACP Livai Driu says with two days to go until the Coca Cola Games, police will be looking at issues of concern regarding the safety and wellbeing of students.

ACP Driu says parents and guardians are urged to be aware of their children’s whereabouts and who their children will be spending their time with.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds it is a norm for Police to receive missing persons’ reports, which is mostly due to the lack of communication when children fail to return home on time.

ACP Driu says with the upcoming weekend being a busy one, more police officer will be pushed forward to assist with operations in the Central, Southern and Western Divisions.