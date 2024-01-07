Police to investigate Tuvuca boat incident

[File Photo]

A team departed for Lakeba on a chartered flight this morning to conduct investigation on the boat which capsized in Tuvuca in Lau on Friday morning.

Police confirms Divisional Crime Officer, a Pathologist, and a team of investigators left today.

A post mortem will also be conducted on three people who drowned.

These include two people who were in their 50s and an 11 year old girl.

The team will also assist in search efforts for the 12-year-old girl who is still missing at sea.

According to police, 16 people were on a boat that left Tuvuca Island on Friday morning for Tavunuku Island and in the afternoon, the villagers received a call that the boat had capsized.

The villagers managed to rescue 12 people.