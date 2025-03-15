Police to focus on red zones

The Police Force is implementing a series of strategic measures to enhance operational effectiveness and address crime rates.

Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, highlighted this in Parliament, stating that he holds weekly meetings with Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to review operations.

He adds that the force is actively working to strengthen its operational efficiency.

Article continues after advertisement

“The police is adopting a targeted approach and intelligence-led operations in identifying the crime red spot zones. We know the red spot zones all over Fiji, and the focus of police operations at this point in time is focused on those red spot zones.”



Policing Minister, Ioane Naivalurua.

Naivalurua adds that the Ministry has been leveraging modern technology to tackle crime.

“There are plans to do that, Honorable Speaker, sir. This includes body cams and sprays, monitoring devices, and so forth. There are plans to do that. And we plan to submit our budget in this year’s budget.”

Naivalurua reiterated that the Fiji Police Force, through these strategic initiatives, is determined to disrupt, destabilize, and defeat criminal activities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.