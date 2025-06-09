Police tasked to locate missing key witness

A key witness in the case of the 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine failed to appear in court today.

The court was informed that the evidence by the witness led to the seizure of the drugs and the arrest of those now facing trial at the Lautoka High Court.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku told the court that multiple attempts to contact or locate the witness were unsuccessful.

He said the Criminal Investigations Department of the Fiji Police Force in Suva is now being tasked with finding the witness and ensuring he appears in court tomorrow.

He says if he fails to show again, the state will request a bench warrant to be issued.

Another state witness, originally scheduled to testify this afternoon, will take the stand tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a name suppression order has been issued to protect witnesses appearing for the state in this case.

The trial of seven people allegedly involved in the importation of the drugs will continue tomorrow.

