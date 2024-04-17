Police seized drugs at Narain Jetty

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police intercepted illegal substances believed to be marijuana destined for distribution at Narain Jetty in Walu Bay, Suva, this morning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police and Chief of Operations Livai Driu says a bag of dried leaves wrapped in several packs and loose dried leaves believed to be marijuana were seized.

ACP Driu is issuing a warning to cultivators and suppliers that the police are not going to back down and will continue to direct all efforts toward disrupting the illicit trade.

He says drugs remain a core focus of policing operations, considering their link to other crimes.

ACP Driu reiterates that operations and investigations are running in parallel to also look at the element of proceeds of crime.