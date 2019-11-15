Home

Police searching for five men for alleged robbery

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 6, 2020 12:52 pm
Police are looking for five men who allegedly robbed a 45-year-old businessman at his home in Lautoka yesterday.

It is alleged that the five-men stole cash, bank cheque, and assorted items worth than $63,000.

Police say that the businessman and his mother were both sleeping in their house at Rifle Range when the suspects entered their premises.

Police is pleading with the public with information to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

Investigation continues.

