Valelevu Police are actively searching for 17-year-old Tarusila Durua, a resident of Balabala Crescent, Newtown.

Police say Durua was reported missing yesterday.

She was last seen leaving her home on Monday, December 30 for work at a hotel in Suva.

Anyone with information about Durua’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Valelevu Police Station on 8926 035.