Police search for missing teen

Missing person, Jone Turaganivalu [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 15-year-old Jone Turaganivalu, who was reported missing at the Nasinu Police Station.

He left home yesterday morning without informing anyone, and the initial information received from a family friend was that he was seen in Nakasi.

Search efforts made by the police and family to locate his whereabouts have been futile.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone with information on Turaganivalu is urged to call the Southern Division Command Center at 9905 529 or Crime stoppers at 919.