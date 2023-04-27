Police search for missing teen

Marica Talei

Police are looking for 15-year-old Marica Talei, who has been reported missing at the Nausori Police Station.

Talei was last seen leaving home in the morning for school on April 25th.

According to the police, the last communication she had with her family was that she was in Vanua Levu.

To date, all efforts to locate her have been futile.

Police are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.