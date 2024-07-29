Police respond to drug-related cases

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu

The Fiji Police Force has detained several individuals for their alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu confirmed to FBC News that this has contributed significantly to the increase in cases registered by the police for investigation.

ACP Driu noted that the increase in drug-related cases, including possession and use, was a major factor in the 446 cases recorded last month.

“The increasing number of cases recorded was at an all-time high last month, due to the rising cases of drugs, people involved in drugs, and those found in possession of drugs, which greatly contributed to the 446 cases recorded last month.”

ACP Driu mentioned that many of those involved with drugs were found with needles, prompting the police to collaborate with medical pharmacies to address this issue.

He adds that they are continuing with the efforts in the fight against drugs and requests assistance and support from various stakeholders to tackle this growing problem.

He says that they are committed to working collaboratively with stakeholders to combat drug abuse and related crimes.