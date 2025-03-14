Police report spike in cases

The Police Force recorded a rise in reports over the last 24 hours with 375 cases recorded compared to 304 the same time last year.

Minister for Policing Iowane Naivalarua highlighted this in parliament this morning while responding to a question on Ministry’s plan to address the rise in robberies, house break-ins, and street violence.

Naivalarua says the rise in reports is due to more police activity, especially focused on tackling drugs.

He also provided an update on crime trends, noting a decrease in aggravated burglary cases from 225 in December to 159 in February.

The Minister adds that aggravated robbery cases also dropped from 51 in December to 35 in February.

