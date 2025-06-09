Police remind public to celebrate New Year responsibly

{File Photo}

Police are reminding the public to celebrate responsibly as the nation welcomes another New Year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe says the Police have welcomed the positive shift in public attitude, emphasizing community cooperation to curb alcohol-related crimes.

He adds that police officers have been briefed ahead of tonight’s operations to ensure a safe and secure environment for all New Year celebrations.

He says that arrests are being made for drinking in public and disorderly conduct, and these enforcement measures will continue throughout the holiday period as celebrations take place across the country.

ACP Vusonilawe adds community policing officers have also visited community leaders and are calling for public support in reporting the illegal sale of liquor, particularly in rural areas. This comes amid concerns about drinking in villages and reports of bootlegging operations.

He reiterated the importance of personal responsibility in alcohol consumption and urged people to make wise decisions for the sake of their families and loved ones.

He also encouraged the public to report illegal liquor sales directly to him at 9904 905.

