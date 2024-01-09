Police records increase in MPAiSA account hacking

The Fiji Police Force’s Fraud Investigation Unit has received numerous reports of MPAiSA accounts being hacked by unknown individuals in the past few months.

Chief of Crime, ACP Mesake Waqa, says that the victims are often people at the grassroots level who may not be familiar with today’s modern technologies.

With the government rolling out its first batch of $200 Back to School assistance this year, ACP Waqa emphasizes the importance of public caution.

He warns against engaging in transactions over social media platforms and advises against sending money to individuals selling items online.

Due to an increase in scams, ACP Waqa recommends that individuals check the status of their accounts, as some MPAiSA accounts are either suspended or on hold.

He urges Fijians to refrain from sharing their PINs and emphasizes the need to change them periodically.