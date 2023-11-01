Police ramp up operations on stolen goods

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Police Force will be ramping up its operations on stolen goods ahead of the festive season.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says a raid conducted by the Southern Division joint task force yesterday at a canteen in Cunningham, resulted in the seizure of electronic gadgets and mobile phones believed to have been stolen.

ACP Driu says a raid conducted this morning in Vunivau, Labasa resulted in the seizure of drugs believed to be marijuana, assorted liquor and items all believed to be stolen.

He adds a case of burglary and theft in Siberia, Labasa also resulted in the recovery of $20,000 worth of jewellery, all believed to have been stolen.

ACP Driu says popular items targeted by opportunitists that can be disposed of quickly are mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, laptops and jewellery.

He urges members of the public to be cautious with their valuable items to avoid keeping large sums of money at home.

The head of Fiji Police Operations is also encouraging community leaders to get involved in community policing initiatives as a means of strengthening crime prevention efforts.