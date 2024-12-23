Police ramp up efforts for safer roads this festive season

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is ramping up its road safety efforts, in the wake of the 63 road deaths this year alone.

With the expected increase in traffic in light of the celebrations ahead, Police are intensifying efforts to ensure the safety of all road users this festive season.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu emphasizes the critical need for heightened vigilance.

He says the public will experience more checkpoints, and say the measures are vital for reducing accidents.

“As we’ve seen we’ve lost two lives last week so far, and that is why we want to maintain, the safety of all motorists and ensure the safety of all our motorists within the country.”

ACP Driu adds the police are not only focusing on traffic management but are also increasing their visibility in communities across the country.

He is urging drivers to drive safely, obey traffic laws, and prioritize the safety of passengers.