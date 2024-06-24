Police ramp up arrests in Operation Yavirau

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police have made more arrests over the last three days as Operation Yavirau continues throughout the country.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says raids and operations are being conducted on a 24-hour basis and a number of early morning raids have resulted in the discovery of white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

On Friday morning, a snap roadblock erected along Milverton Road in Raiwaqa resulted in the seizure of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine. A 40-year-old man was arrested following the discovery.

Article continues after advertisement

On Friday night, two men were taken into custody following a raid in Vuci South, Nausori which resulted in the seizure of plastics containing crystals believed to be methamphetamine, dried leaves believed to be marijuana and packets of syringes.

The two suspects are 42 and 37-years.

ACP Driu says on Saturday, white substances believed to be methamphetamine and dried leaves believed to be marijuana were seized in separate raids, resulting in the arrest of three men in Nadi, Ba and Tavua.

Yesterday, a raid conducted at a car wash outlet in Nadi, resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old man following the discovery of crystals believed to be methamphetamine packed in a PVC pipe and cash believed to be from proceeds of crime.

At the Lautoka Police Station early yesterday morning, a 24-year-old man taken in for a case of criminal intimidation is also facing a possible charge of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, after Police found small plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine during a search.

ACP Driu says the public can expect snap checks and roadblocks as Operation Yavirau continues.