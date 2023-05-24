Police questions alleged assault suspects

Labasa Police have commenced investigation on the death of a woman yesterday.

The 39-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by three members of her family last month and she passed away at the Labasa Hospital yesterday morning.

According to Police, the victim was allegedly assaulted by her brother in law and his wife, when she tried to stop them from fighting in their home in Malau.

It is alleged that the victim’s husband pulled her from the two and threw her in a nearby drain where he continued to assault her.

She was rushed to the Labasa Hospital and admitted in critical condition.

The matter was reported to Police on the April 26th by the victim’s brother.

Police are now treating the case as an alleged murder and is scheduled to question the three suspects.