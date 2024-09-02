Police pursue key drug distributors

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

A 29-year-old man, believed to be a key distributor of illegal drugs, has been arrested along with two other men and a 20-year-old woman.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mesake Waqa says the police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit, formerly known as the Fiji Police’s Narcotics Bureau, is gathering intelligence and information about the 29-year-old suspect’s involvement in the distribution of drugs.

Police conduct a raid at his home in Lautoka on Friday, resulting in the seizure of white crystals confirmed to be methamphetamine, white powder confirmed to be cocaine, and dried leaves confirmed to be marijuana.ACP Waqa adds that they also seize smoking apparatuses, a digital weighing machine, a packing machine, and local and foreign currencies believed to be proceeds of crime.

He states that during the execution of the search warrant, the 29-year-old allegedly releases his dog and tries to flee the scene but is pursued and arrested by officers.

Meanwhile, in another raid, three men and two women are arrested in Namaqumaqua, Serua.

The police seize mixtures of white liquid and white substances confirmed to be methamphetamine during the raid.

ACP Waqa reassures the public that the Fiji Police is committed to bringing key players in the distribution of illicit drugs to justice, adding that such efforts take time, noting the evidence-based approach required to ensure a successful prosecution.