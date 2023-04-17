Police officers urged to be confident

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has urged police officers to be confident, diligent and passionate when conducting their duties.

While addressing the police officers at the Levuka Police Station during his ministerial visit over the weekend, Turaga says at times they will have to exert a certain level of violence, but only enough to do the required job.

He says, however, they will need to maintain the integrity of the Fiji Police Force.

Turaga reiterated that they came through the basic recruit training and have earned the right to wear that uniform.

The AG urged officers to be more proactive in their approach to the communities and to work closely with the provincial office, in particular with the various village headmen.

The Fiji Police Force Station officer in charge of Levuka, Alumita Rokobiau, briefed the A-G on the programs and daily operations that are undertaken on a daily basis.

A total of 42 officers are stationed at the police station, which includes two police posts in Gau and Koro.