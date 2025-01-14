Police investigate texting competition scam

The Fiji Police Force Cybercrime Unit is currently monitoring online activities, including competitions.

The Unit says the public have started to show concerns and are calling to report on the latest local texting competition.

Participants are required to send in two dollars through the MPAiSA platform in order to have a chance of winning a thousand dollars.

The Unit is warning the public to think twice before taking part in any online competition.

People are urged to be cautious with this or refrain from participating as the investigation continues.

The Cybercrime Unit is currently conducting consultations and enquiries with relevant stakeholders to provide guidelines for texting competitions and promotions in Fiji.